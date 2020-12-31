Happy New Year 2021: Twitterati bids adieu to year 2020 with hilarious memes, say 'we are still alive'
New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The year 2020 has been a catastrophic year for all the people around the globe, this year will be remembered by all for a long time. COVID-19 was not the only worse thing happened this year, cyclones, locusts attack, earthquakes, the demise of prolific personalities added fuel to it.
Now as only a few hours are left to bid adieu to the year 2020, people are getting excited to welcome the new year 2021 and are of hopes that the coming year will be better than previous one. As everyone is gearing to say goodbye to the year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic netizens couldn't control their emotions and bombarded Twitter with funny and hilarious memes. Twitterati used the memes to describe how they would be spending New Year's Eve.
Here have a look:
Frnd: What's ur plan for new year eve— WEAR UR MASK😷 (@wtf_vella) December 31, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/QNkbPBu6fv
Others on Me on New— Indah (@ferarribieber) December 31, 2020
New Year’s Year’s Eve
Eve #BieberNYE pic.twitter.com/lJhccdSJAy
Everyone is hoping 2021 to be normal— Ritesh Guru (@engineerguruji0) December 31, 2020
Meanwhile 2021 waiting for everyone: pic.twitter.com/6Rt09wujmV
me on new year’s eve: pic.twitter.com/hbQShyGVAX— marty ♡ (@ughmartinaagain) December 30, 2020
Everyone waiting Covid 20— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) December 21, 2020
for 2021 pic.twitter.com/7WeOSYmweO
That was Jan 2020 "resolution"— Mitchell Brown (@iam_mitchell01) December 30, 2020
VS
Jan 2021, God of mercy
Good morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/0EDz6mBwzp
Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebs are having hearty time as they are busy holidaying with their loved ones. Its the only time of the year when we get to see celebs going out of the town to ring in their New Year. This year we saw many rumoured couples stepping out together braving the paps such as Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, among others.
Coming back to the New Year celebrations then authorities have issued more stricter restrictions keeping in mind the new UK strain. In metro cities, state governments have banned parties in public such as hotels, restaurants or clubs. They also implemented night curfew to curb the movement of people so that they can prevent the virus from spreading. However, Kolkata on the other hand is holding a big theme party wherein people will get to see various themes such as on CAA, anti-farm law protest, etc.
