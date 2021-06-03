Made in Italy, the linen kaftan features floral embroidery around the neck and on the sleeves of the dress. It also has a neck opening with a self-tie tassel.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Yes, you have heard it right the Italian fashion house Gucci is selling a kurta for $ 3,500 which is around Rs 2.5 Lakh in the Indian currency. The dress named the "organic linen kaftan" has shocked the Desi Twitter users. Made in Italy, the linen kaftan features floral embroidery around the neck and on the sleeves of the dress. It also has a neck opening with a self-tie tassel. What will interest you further is that the dress can be bought in monthly instalments, given its hefty price.

Gucci’s linen kaftan has received a huge reaction from Indian Twitter users. People have trolled the high price of the outfit which can be bought at a very low cost in India. Sharing the photos of the ivory coloured kaftan, one of the Twitter user wrote

"Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks,".

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

Many Twitter users also mocked Gucci’s “Italian version of a Kurta” saying that they wouldn’t spend even a small amount to buy the dress. Another Twitter user wondered “Who is shelling out that kind of money for a kurta?"

Here is a better one for 1390 rupees on Myntra that is 19 dollars. Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/0jWyG6kVR8 — Arpita Das (@simplyn20848313) June 3, 2021

The Twitterati didn’t just stop there, the microblogging site users also shared a laugh saying that similar “kurtas” can be bought from local retailers. “Gucci kurta for $3500?! I can have Ashokbhai make this back home for 500 rupees” said a user.

Gucci kurta for $3500?! I can have Ashokbhai make this back home for 500 rupees 😂 pic.twitter.com/eq3fHIZMjn — છે (@GujuMemes) June 2, 2021

People even called on the brand Gucci for “scamming White people” by charging such a big price for a Kurta which is available on an Indian clothing website at a very low price comparatively.

gucci scamming white ppl and charging $3.5k for a kurta when you can get one that looks much much better from india or any indian clothing shop for like $50 max pic.twitter.com/8UcG22wiZb — 🌸ᴴ (@pinkrrymoon) June 2, 2021

This is not the first time that Gucci has shocked people with its price list of outfits and the “cultural appropriation” reflected through them. Earlier, also the Millennials have trolled the luxury brand for its whopping charges. In 2018, Gucci’s use of a turban for a fashion show also stirred controversy.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha