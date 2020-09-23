According to the Gucci website, it claims that these pants are made from organic cotton.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The Luxury brand Gucci is selling grass, mud-stained overalls that look like ready to be mop outfit for $14,000 (Rs 1,02,878). Gucci is selling it off as the exploration of a new take on the denim fashion cult and is reinterpreting the style with vintage and contemporary touch. The overalls, as well as a similar pair of jeans (priced at $1200), are part of the brand’s fall/winter 2020 collection.

According to the Gucci website, it claims that these pants are made from organic cotton are specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect. However, Twitteratis are now bashing the brand Gucci and are saying that they are overpricing this pretty much waste outfit for nothing.

One of the users said, “You can tell me I don’t GET fashion, but come on! $1200 for grass-stained jeans and $1400 for overalls?Goodwill + soccer field = same thing (sic).”

Another user said, "So the rich can get that hard working look without working hard"

Yet another added, "Or buy $30 jeans and go roll around outside"

This Italian brand is recycling the organic leftovers from this product and the description of this product is going as, "All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” programme. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

Oh, and I’ll bet there are idiots out there who will fork out the cash for these just because of the brand! — Tisha Dunham (@Tisha47) September 22, 2020

You can tell me I don't *GET* fashion, but come on! $1200 for grass-stained jeans and $1400 for overalls?



Goodwill + soccer field = same thing 😂 Gucci 😂 pic.twitter.com/oHqYbSz8ww — Jeff Yabumoto (@phsidefender) September 22, 2020

Or buy $30 jeans and go roll around outside 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Laura Pearl (@blorapearl) September 21, 2020

Just put on some jeans, get on your knees in the grass and boom, priceless. — 𝐿𝑒𝓉’𝓈 𝒱𝒾𝒷𝑒🌹 (@tucktwoseven) September 21, 2020

However, this is not the first time when Gucci has sold a worn looking design at a high price. The People Magazine reported that last year Gucci made headlines for its $870 Screen sneakers that were inspired by “vintage sportswear” and “classic trainers from the ’70s” and were “treated for an all-over distressed effect.” The shoes were available for both genders in multiple colours. People magazine also added that even though the shoes looked worn out and dirty, Gucci had provided very specific cleaning instructions if the shoes actually goes dirty. The instructions read, “Clean when the shoe is dry, using only neutral or same-colour products to avoid staining,’ the instructions read. ‘Should the material become wet, dry it with a soft, dry cloth.”

