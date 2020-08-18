Greenland glaciers are rapidly melting beyond the point of return, it won't recover if global warming continued to rise.

Greenland ice sheets have melted beyond the point of return in the last several decades that has already caused an adequate rise in the seas level. According to the research published in Scientific Journal Nature Communication Earth and Environment, the Northern Hemisphere has been speedily melting and even climate warming emission reduction would not be able to balance this.

The scientists studied more than 234 glaciers across the Arctic region for almost 34 days which last them to the conclusion that the annual snowfall has been slowing down due to witch the glaciers could not hold the ice, the upper layer of the glacier has been melting off and glaciers are also melting in the summertime.

"We've been looking at these remote sensing observations to study how ice discharge and accumulation have varied," Deccan Herald quoted Michalea King, lead author of the study, and a researcher at the Ohio State University in the US as saying.

The research is also based on the monthly observation of around 200 glaciers that are draining into the oceans. However, researchers said that the ice was accumulated on the glaciers and they were in balanced condition throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The researchers also revealed that the process of melting of ice is very constant and the glaciers are melting at a very steady speed.

The research found that the warm oceans near these glaciers are another reason that makes it difficult for the glaciers to get back to their original state.

However, a study based on the satellite noted tha there is 50 per cent chances of the glaciers to regain the mass but currently, there has been no regaining.

Posted By: Srishti Goel