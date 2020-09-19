A new study has found that frequent greenhouse gas emissions could lead to an increase the sea-level by nearly 40 cms. The study, which was led by US’ NASA, claimed that meltwater from ice sheets contributes about a third of the total global sea-level rise.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Global warming has been constantly rising on Earth over the last few years, leading to climate change. Several experts have raised their concerns over the increase in Global warming, urging people across the world to take necessary steps and precautions to reduce the greenhouse effect.

Amid this, a new study has found that frequent greenhouse gas emissions could lead to an increase the sea-level by nearly 40 cms. The study, which was led by US’ NASA, claimed that meltwater from ice sheets contributes about a third of the total global sea-level rise.

The study, which was published in a special issue of the journal The Cryosphere, claimed that Greenland would contribute 8 to 27 cm to global sea-level rise between 2000-2100 and Antarctica could contribute 3 to 28 cm.

"One of the biggest uncertainties when it comes to how much sea level will rise in the future is how much the ice sheets will contribute," said project leader and ice scientist Sophie Nowicki, as reported by news agency IANS.

"And how much the ice sheets contribute is really dependent on what the climate will do," Nowicki noted.

'Not so surprising'

Experts, meanwhile, don’t look surprised with the findings of the study and say that if the current rate of emission of greenhouse gases continued, then more ‘ice will be lost’ which is “not so surprising that if we warm the planet more”.

"If we emit more carbon into the atmosphere we will have more ice loss in Greenland and Antarctic," said Anders Levermann, an expert on climate and ice sheets at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, was quoted as saying by AFP.

"We have in our hands how fast we let sea levels rise and how much we let sea levels rise eventually," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma