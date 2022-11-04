'Greatest Privilege': Sacked 25-YO Employee On Working With Twitter; Netizens Call Him 'Winner'

LOSING a job always brings sorrow and stress to an employee. No matter if you're doing your dream job or you are just working for the sake of livelihood, no one would ever be pleased after receiving a 'you are fired' mail. However, this 25-year-old Twitter employee Yash Agarwal chose to cherish his moments at his ex-company rather than being sad about the fact that he lost his job.

You heard it right. Yash has been sacked as a part of the global job cut ordered by Elon Musk who is now the company's owner.

Taking to Twitter, Yash shared a picture of him in standing in what seems like Twitter workspace. In the picture, he could be seen smiling widely holding two cushions in both of his hands. The cushions have Twitter's logo.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

"Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter," he wrote.

His tweet has been making rounds online with netizens hailing him for his courage. "Life is just what you define it. See the positivity and gratitude wow! Guess what he would be called back and would get many other offers! The best antidote to depression. Find your inner peace that's not contingent," wrote a user.

"Absolutely wonderful way to take send off!! With this attitude you are always a winner," wrote a second.

Meanwhile, more than 200 of Indian Twitter employees have been sacked on Friday. Reportedly the entire marketing and communications department in India has been sacked.

The world's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

The employees were to receive an email by 9 am PST on November 4, confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily".

(With inputs from agencies)