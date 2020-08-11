New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Google People Cards Launch: Google has introduced People cards feature for India to let people create their profile and show whatever they want to showcase to the world. It is a virtual visiting card sort of an idea that will help people to identify a particular person they are searching for. It will also help to create a search engine for an individual. Reportedly, the process of testing this new feature has been going on for several years in the country which can access the information given by the user and give it a personal visiting card like experience in the public domain. It will also help people to introduce their websites and other details publically with a better and accurate search engine.

However, the application is only available for mobile users. To create the public profile, users need to Log In through their Google account on the device. However, the people card feature is limited to India till now and there are no expansion plans discussed so far.

Lauren Clark, product manager, Google Search told Gadgets 360 “You may be wondering why we're launching this feature in India first,” said Clark in a briefing. “We are always looking for new ways to make search more useful for people, and we found that there were some unique information needs to India that we could help serve first.”

Google has permitted only one profile from one google account to limit a fake profile. The users will also get a human review feature to avoid abused and non-reliable information. Google People Card feature will allow you to add a picture, short profile, search engine, and other details to make your profile easily accessible.

To add your profile, go to the people's card feature. Click on add me to search. Add the required details and key in your phone number. Enter the six-digit OTP and enjoy your google made virtual visiting card.

Posted By: Srishti Goel