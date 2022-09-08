Google Honours Legendary Singer Bhupen Hazarika With A Doodle On His 96th Birth Anniversary

India has made dynamic contributions in numerous domains like education, dance, music, health and many more. One such Legend to make outstanding contributions to the music of our country is Bhupen Hazarika. Widely known as 'Sudha Kontho', Bhupen Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, and Google designed a doodle to remember and celebrate his 96th Birth Anniversary today. The doodle features Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium, which is created by Mumbai artist Rutuja Mali.

Hazarika completed his intermediate in Arts in 1942 and MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Then he went to New York and lived there for five years, completing his Doctorate in Mass Communication (PhD) in 1952 from Columbia University. Then he began singing at All India Radio in Guwahati. He recorded his first ever song at the age of 10.

From his early life, Hazarika struggled against casteism and he was kept away from the upper caste Brahmin woman whom he loved. But he fought against inequality and married the woman he loved. He later became a renowned playback singer, musician, lyricist, actor, poet and filmmaker. He was called Nectar-throated because of his conventional songs.

The songs that he wrote and sang depicted humanity, universal brotherhood and empathy mainly in the Assamese language and have been translated and sung in several languages, especially Bengali and Hindi. Besides this, he was also an MLA in Assam Assembly from 1967-72. In his six decades career, he has worked in hundreds of movies. He introduced the cultural and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema at a National level.

A full-feature biopic on his life named 'Moi Eti Zazabor' was also released in 1986. He became the voice of all hearts with his superhit songs such as 'Rudali', 'Darmiyan', 'Daman', 'Kyun' and 'Mil Gayi Manzil Mujhe.'

He won numerous esteemed awards for his excellent contributions including The National Film Award for Best Music Direction in 1975, Padma Shri in 1977, The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1992 and Padma Bhushan in 2001. He also received Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2008 and was posthumously accorded with the Padma Vibhushan (the highest civilian award) in 2012.

Hazarika passed away on November 5, 2011, due to multiple-organ failure. But he is still alive in millions of hearts with his songs and movies. The doodle made by the Mumbai artist on Hazarika's birth anniversary is a beautiful gift to him and let us remember him with all the love and respect.