New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Multinational Technology company Google gave its employees an additional day off on September 4 ahead of the Labour day week to avoid burnouts at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to work for home for months.

In an internal forum, the company encouraged its full-time employees and interns to take this one-time pay holiday and added that the holiday is specific to 2020 to support the employees’ wellbeing, as per a report by CNBC.

As the news of Google’s initiative circulated on the web, Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves from lauding the move. One of the users said that a collective day for mental health and a break is very important. Another said that “Dear every company, take notes.”

Dear every company,



Take notes.https://t.co/lvOEnwiD1x — Alexis D. Rodriguez (@alexisdyan2) September 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Google has already asked its employees to work from home until mid-2021. However, the company also said that if someone needs the day to work, they can get an alternate day to take an off.

"If your manager identifies an urgent business-critical need that requires you to work at the last minute, you should take the next available working day off instead."

Earlier in the initial months of the pandemic, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had also called for a day off.

Google is giving employees another day off to avoid burnout as the Covid-19 Pandemic enters its seventh month.



The company is marking Friday as a one-time paid holiday for “collective wellbeing” that applies to full-time employees and interns - WOW

Have you been given a day off?

Google tells employees to take Friday off as a 'collective wellbeing' holiday during pandemic https://t.co/OfBFUZqgFr — CNBC (@CNBC) September 3, 2020

4 days work week is happening folks https://t.co/QtAvVpP2ZH — Sebastian Males (@palealecat) September 4, 2020

Since not all Google teams will be able to take a day off, including support and teams responding to customer needs, those groups will 'explore something similar,' to ensure they too, get the time-out.

