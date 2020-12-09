Google 2020 Top Trends: Indian Premier League and the coronavirus pandemic stood out as the dominant trends across multiple categories in India. Notably, the former topped the overall charts, beating even Coronavirus, which was arguably the most talked-about event of the year.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tech Giant Google on Wednesday released its list of annual year-end round-up of the search trends that dominated 2020 across nine broad categories ranging from sports events to top personalities. The recently-concluded season of Indian Premier League, and the coronavirus pandemic stood out as the dominant trends across multiple categories in India. Notably, the former topped the overall charts, beating even Coronavirus, which was arguably the most talked-about event of the year.

Joe Biden, who is set to become the 46th President of the United States, was the most searched personality in India. He was followed by TV anchor Arnab Goswami, and Kanika Kapoor, who was amongst the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus in India. IPL was the most searched events across three categories -- overall, sports events, and news events. The 13 season had marked the return of competitive cricket after a gap of several months owing to the outbreak of the pandemic. Dil Bechara, the last film of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was the most searched movie.

Notably, 'food shelters near me' was searched more times by Indians on Google this year than 'COVID test near me'. People also extensively searched for night shelters cracker shops and liquor shops. Here is the complete list of top trends across nine categories in India.

Google 2020: Overall

The 'overall' category highlights the dominant searches on Google in its absolute form, meaning that it is the superset of all the nine categories. More people searched about Indian Premier League than Coronavirus

1. Indian Premier League

2. Coronavirus

3. US election results

4. PM Kisan Yojana

5. Bihar election results

'Near Me' Searches:

Near me searches are location-based queries that a person uses when he has to look for a product or service in his vicinity. Notably, this year, more people searched for food shelters near them than COVID testing centres.

1. Food shelters near me

2. COVID test near me

3. Crackers shop near me

4. Liquor shops near me

5. Night shelter near me

'How-to-based searches

People use Google to learn new things, be it then learning the recipe for their favourite dish or knowing how to fix an appliance. Oddly, a lot of people searched how to make sanitizer at home, this year.

1. How to make paneer

2. How to increase immunity

3. How to make dalgona coffee

4. How to link PAN card with aadhaar card

5. How to make sanitizer at home

Most searched movies

Theatres across the country remained shut for six months this year amid the outbreak of the pandemic, though movies were released on the OTT platforms. Dil Bechara, which starred late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was the most-searched movies.

1. Dil Bechara

2. Soorarai Pottru

3. Tanhaji

4. Shakuntala Devi

5. Gunjan Saxena

News Events

India's love for cricket is evident from the fact that more people searched for Indian Premier League than arguably the biggest event of this century - Coronavirus.

1. Indian Premier League

2. Coronavirus

3. US Presidential Election

4. Nirbhaya case

5. Beirut explosion

Most-searched personalities

People like to search about their favourite celebrities on Google. It must be noted that Year-end Trends do not truly reflect the fan-base of a person, for he or she can be in the news for notorious reasons.

1. Joe Biden

2. Arnab Goswami

3. Kanika Kapoor

4. Kim Jong-un

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Most searched-about sports events

No sport beats cricket in India, and hence, the Indian Premier League topped the charts in this category as well. Three of the other top five top sports events in the list are football-related.

1. Indian Premier League

2. UEFA Champions League

3. English Premier League

4. French Open

5. La Liga

Most searched TV or Web Series

OTT platforms and Television channels performed relatively better in 2020 since the movie theatres remained shut and people spent more times at home amid the outbreak of the pandemic.

1. Money Heist

2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

3. Bigg Boss 14

4. Mirzapur 2

5. Paatal Lok

Searches beginning with 'What is'

Binod, a Youtube comment that became a viral meme on the internet, was the second-most searched-about thing in this category, behind only coronavirus. More people wanted to know about Binod than plasma therapy and Citizenship Amendment Act.

1. What is coronavirus

2. What is Binod

3. What is plasma therapy

4. What is Covid-19

5. What is CAA

