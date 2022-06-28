Gold Miners In Canada Find Rare Mummified Baby Wolly Mammoth Frozen Over 30,000 Years Ago

Gold Minors In Cannada Finds Rare Mummified Baby Wolly Mammoth

The minors in the Klondike gold fields of Canada, in a rare discovery, have found the remains of a near complete baby woolly mammoth.

Members of the local Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation named the calf Nun cho ga, which means "big baby animal." She also talked about her dream to see a real wolly mammoth coming true.

"As an ice age paleontologist, it has been one of my lifelong dreams to come face to face with a real woolly mammoth. That dream came true today. Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world. I am excited to get to know her more", she said as quoted by a local newspaper, Yukon News.

Paleontologist Grant Zazula called the little tyke, beautiful. Zazula, also said that it is 'one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world.'

Brian McCaughan, another member of the team that discovered the mammoth said, "There will be one thing that stands out in a person’s entire life and I can guarantee you this is my one thing."

The remains of the baby mammoth were found while excavation through permafrost south of Dawson City in Canada's Yukon territory, which borders the US state of Alaska.

As per the reports, the animal is female and might have died during the ice age, more than 30,000 years ago when woolly mammoths roamed this region alongside wild horses, cave lions, and giant steppe bison.

The discovery is believed to be the first near complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.

Earlier in 1948, a partial mammoth calf, named Effie was tracked down at a gold mine in Alaska's interior.

Meanwhile, a 42,000-year-old mummified infant woolly mammoth with the name Lyuba was also found in Siberia in 2007. According to the Yukon government, Lyuba and Nun cho ga are almost the same size.

Notably, Yukon has "a world-renowned fossil record of Ice Age animals, but mummified remains with skin and hair are rarely unearthed."

(With agency inputs)