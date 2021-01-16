COVID-19 Vaccination: The drive started with sanitation worker, Manish Kumar, getting the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The vaccination drive against the coronavirus started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the drive via video conferencing. Billed as the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, the inoculation drive aims to vaccinate around 3 crore health workers and frontline warriors, including police personnel and doctors, in the first phase. On day 1 (Saturday), around 3 lakh health workers will be vaccinated across the country.

The drive started with sanitation worker, Manish Kumar, getting the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine at Delhi's AIIMS in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. AIIMS Director Dr Rajesh Guleria became the second person to get the vaccine shot in the country.

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

As the vaccination drive kicked off across the country, netizens flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages and tweets from different parts of the country. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art for the vaccine drive also went viral across the platform.

Many congratulated the country and wrote, 'Congratulations India', while many others thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pro-active approach in the fight against the coronavirus. "Congratulations India for the landmark launch of nationwide #COVID19 vaccination drive today. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji", a Twitter user wrote. "Congratulation India", wrote another. "Congratulations INDIA ???? #LargestVaccineDrive. Beginning of an End!! Go corona go would be a reality soon", wrote one Twitter user.

Congratulations India for the landmark launch of nationwide #COVID19 vaccination drive today. #LargestVaccineDrive #NarendraModi — Arvind Mishra (@arvindmishra089) January 16, 2021

#LargestVaccineDrive

Proud to be an indian....

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.... Jai hind.. Congratulations india.. Its all credit goes to medical scientist.. @SerumInstIndia @BharatBiotech u did a great job pic.twitter.com/LCWfb7XTVk — Sai124 (@Sai74084179) January 16, 2021

Congratulations India for the landmark launch of nationwide #COVID19 vaccination drive today. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji 🙏#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/qxk0l3OXw8 — আর নয় অন্যায় (@TapashK99220922) January 16, 2021

Congratulations INDIA 🇮🇳#LargestVaccineDrive



Beginning of an End!!



Go corona go would be a reality soon. pic.twitter.com/hcwXm0UONa — Pragya Singh Sisodia (@pragya_sisodia) January 16, 2021

My SandArt at Puri beach to welcome #LargestVaccineDrive with message “Together we can win “. pic.twitter.com/n9uaS4G6ln — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 16, 2021

Who is going to get the vaccine first?



1. Health care workers



2. People aged 50+



3. Those with health conditions



4. People with jugaad



5. People who have friends with jugaad — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his inaugural address, hailed the health care workers and frontline warriors for their unconditional service to save thousands of lives across the country during the testing times of coronavirus, which has afflicted over a crore people in the country and killed more than 1.50 lakh.

PM Modi also assured the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours. PM Modi said these vaccines will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic, but asked countrymen to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing even after receiving the jabs.

