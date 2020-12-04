Gitanjali Rao also talked about her innovation process and said that she follows a pattern of "observe, brainstorm, research, build, communicate".

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: In a first, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl Gitanjali Rao has been named by the TIME Magazine as the first-ever kid of the year 2020 for her brilliant work in science. She has been named in the TIME for her work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

TIME Magazine quoted, "The world belongs to those who shape it. And however uncertain that world may feel at a given moment, the reassuring reality seems to be that each new generation produces more of what these kids…have already achieved: positive impact, in all sizes."

The 15-year-old was nominated from a field of more than 5,000 nominees as TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year. She was interviewed by actor Angelina Jolie.

In her interview, Rao said that she does not like "the typical scientist and everything that has been shown on television is more like that an older white man as a scientist and it's weird for her to adapt that people had assigned roles, regarding their gender, age and the colour of their skin.

She further added to it that she wanted to do research on carbon nanotube sensor technology at the Denver Water quality research lab when she was 10.

"My goal has really shifted not only from creating my own devices to solve the world's problems, but inspiring others to do the same as well. Because, from personal experience, it's not easy when you don't see anyone else like you. So I really want to put out that message: If I can do it, you can do it, and anyone can do it," she said.

Angelina Jolie asked her that if Rao does things that kids her age do, to which, she said that she does more things than a 15-year-old does and in this quarantine, "I bake an ungodly amount. It’s not good, but it’s baking. And, like, it’s science too.”

Rao also talked about her innovation process and said that she follows a pattern of "observe, brainstorm, research, build, communicate".

