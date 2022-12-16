Girl Born With Four Legs In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

THE PICTURE of a baby girl that was recently born in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on the internet. In reality, the woman, Aarti Kushwaha, who resides in the Sikander Kampoo neighbourhood, gave birth to the child on Wednesday at the Women and Child Pediatrics Department at Kamla Raja Hospital in this city. According to doctors, the newborn is fine and in good health.

The baby's total weight is 2.3 kg, but as soon as the baby girl was born, all the doctors travelled to the Jayarogya Hospital Group in Gwalior, along with the superintendent, Dr. RKS Dhakad. They all looked at the kid. The newborn had four legs at birth; she has a physical abnormality, according to Dr. RKS, who spoke to ANI. Ischiopagus, or "extra," is the term used in medical science to describe some foetuses. The body develops in two locations when the embryo splits into two pieces. Two additional legs have grown into this infant girl's lower body below the waist, but they remain dormant. The paediatricians are currently examining the child's body to see whether there are any other deformities. If she is found to be healthy following a checkup, those legs will be amputated by surgery in order for her to lead a normal life. The newborn girl is now being treated at Kamla Raja Hospital's Special Newborn Care Unit in the Pediatrics Department. The infant's health is constantly being assessed. Her extra legs may be surgically removed, according to the medical professionals. The infant girl is currently in perfect health.

In March, a similar incident occurred in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, when a lady gave birth to a child with two heads, three limbs, and two legs. The infant was then treated by Dr. Brajesh Lahoti, who told ANI that the newborn was the couple's firstborn, although a sonogram had previously indicated that there were two children. Given its rarity, its lifespan won't be very long. The child has one stomach, two spinal cords, and a weight of about 3 kg. It is an extremely complicated illness. The youngster suffers from "Dicephalic Parapagus," a disorder.

(With Agency Inputs)