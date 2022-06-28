Girl, 20, Suffers Stomach Ache Before Night Out, Gives Birth To Baby In Toilet

A 20-year-old college going girl in United Kingdom (UK) was surprised after she gave birth to a baby when she went to the toilet before a night out due to stomach ache.

The girl has been identified as Jess Davis, who had no idea that she was pregnant and assumed that her abdominal pains were due to her period.



Davis is a student of history and politics from Bristol and is in her second year at University of Southampton as per a report by British online newspaper Independent.

The 20-year-old had no obvious pregnancy symptoms and did not have a baby bump. She also revealed that her menstrual cycle had always been irregular so she didn't notice that she hadn't had one for a while.



Davis also unveiled that she is getting used to motherhood after she welcomed her son, who eighs around 3 kg, on June 11. "When he was born it was the biggest shock of my life - I thought I was dreaming at first," said Davis, as stated by NDTV.



The new mother also mentioned that she was completely unaware of what happened until she heard the baby crying. "I didn't realise what had happened until I heard him cry," she said.

"It suddenly hit me that I really need to grow up. It took a little while to get over the initial shock and adjust and bond with him, but now I'm over the moon," she added.



Meanwhile, talking about the incident, she stated that she felt a sudden urge to go to the toilet, so she sat down and started to push. "At no point did I think I was giving birth," she said.

"But at one point I felt tearing, but I didn't know what it was," she stated. "I just knew I needed to get it out. Hearing him cry and realising what had actually happened was just so surreal," she added.



Davis was alone at home and couldn't figure out what to do, so she called her best friend, Liv King, who initially thought that Davis was making an excuse to get out of the upcoming night out. However, Liv advised her to call an ambulance after she sent a picture of her newborn baby to her friend.

As per the doctors, the baby was rushed away to be put in an incubator. The mother and the baby are now recovering well, the doctors stated.