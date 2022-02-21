Lucknow | Jagran Trending Desk: Video of a woman carelessly dangling from a balcony railing of the fourth floor to wipe the window of her house has gone viral on the internet. The viral video has shocked people in which a lady can be seen trying to clean a glass window panel by standing on the edge without any precaution.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the video was shot in the Shipra Rivera Society, Indirapuram. It was captured by a person who is identified as Shruti Thakur from the opposite block of the same society.

The woman seen in the video recently shifted to the A-block of Shipra Riviera Society on rent. Around 2 pm on Sunday, she was first seen cleaning the glass window in the balcony from inside. Later she stood on the thin railing of the balcony and started cleaning the window glass from outside. In the video, viewers can see the woman carelessly moving her hand on the window to clean it while casually holding the railing.

The woman's neighbour Shruti Singh, who happened to see her, and lives in the opposite flat, filmed the incident. She tried to call the woman but the lady couldn't hear her.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has issued a notice in this regard and asked residents not to be negligent. Shishir Kanungo, RWA President of Shipra Riviera Society, said that a notice has been issued asking people not to repeat such kind of behaviour. "Thankfully there was no accident. Soon after meeting the woman too, she will be asked not to do such negligence in future," he said.

The frame of the glass window in the balcony is made up of aluminum. It could have come out leading to a tragedy as the woman hung on it carelessly.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha