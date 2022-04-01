New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ghaziabad Additional District Manager (ADM) Ritu Suhas dominates the internet as her photos walking the ramp went viral on social media. The fashion show, organized in Agra, was held to promote the Khadi industry and Khadi apparel.



The fashion show was organized at Taj Mahotsav, which is an art, culture and handicrafts fair held in Agra. The models displayed garments made from Khadi and Indian handicrafts, and Ritu Suhas was the show stopper of the event.



While interacting with the media, Ritu Suhas talked about the event and said "The central government and the Uttar Pradesh government tried to promote Khadi, and hence, a fashion show for clothes made of Khadi was organized in Agra. The purpose of this program is to bring Khadi into the public eye so that people are attracted towards their culture.”



Ritu further added, "If we don't promote ourselves, then who will promote us? Khadi is famous all over the world, so why should we run from it? She also said, "Khadi does not only mean kurta and pyjama but whatever kind of dress is needed today, everything is available."



Ritu Suhas is a provincial civil service officer. Reportedly, she also won Mrs India 2019 title. She married Suhas LY in 2008, who is an IAS officer and international para-badminton player. The couple also has two children.



Suhas LY is a Tokoyo Paralympic silver medalist. Ritu talked to the news agency ANI after her husband won the medal and said, "He had worked exceptionally hard during the COVID-19. He worked out of the board, did his duty for 24 hours and due to this, we connected with more people. He used to practice a lot, it meant for no holidays, no Sundays offs and no festival either."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav