New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Google on Monday made a request to people to Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask, and Save Lives by making a doodle on it. Google published a doodle on the importance of vaccination and masks amid a sudden rise in Omicron-led Covid cases in the world.

Google's letters were all seen wearing masks and each individual letter create awareness for the COVID-19 vaccine and promote the sense of wearing face masks.

The doodle depicts each letter wearing a mask and what looks like a post-vaccination bandage on each letter's arm.

Whereas the letter 'l' signifies a vaccine and the letter 'E' is dressed as a health care professional wearing a mask, obtaining a vaccine from a table, and administering it to the letter 'l', which is also wearing a mask. Afterward, the 'I' celebrates, followed by a group cheer, along with a heart emoji.

As per the details available on the Google Doodle website, the doodle is appearing in India as well as Canada, Italy, Lithuania, and Caribbean's Trinidad and Tobago. Also, the doodle by clicking shows results for the query “COVID vaccine near me” to show the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the nearby location. It also states that anyone who is 15 years or older is eligible for the vaccine against COVID-19.

Interestingly, A similar doodle had been rolled out earlier in countries including the US, UK, Canada, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and now as the cases of Covid in India have seen a spike, the animated doodle was made to reappear on Google site.

Meanwhile, India saw 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and a total of 8,209 cases of new variant Omicron. As per Union Health Ministery, the govt has administered over 156 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country. It also recently started a vaccination drive for people between the ages of 15–18.

