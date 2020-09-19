The viral video is doing rounds on social media and has left netizens amazed.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Daddy Yankee's Gasolina is the OG track and netizens are never bored with this song but imagine someone doing 'Bhangra' on it. We guess most of you have neither heard of it nor seen this sight but there is a group named 'Folking Desi' who has nailed each and every step of bhangra on the Gasolina song and netizens are in love with it.

The viral video is doing rounds on social media and has left netizens amazed as this Punjabi dance group has taken their creativity to a whole new level.

In the video, a group of men can be seen wearing black kurtas, churidaar pyjamas, colourful turbans and dancing to the beats of 2004 super-hit soundtrack Gasolina. The dancers use Sapp, a Punjabi traditional folk instrument, as a prop for their dance moves.

The video was posted by one of the group members on picture-sharing app Instagram with a caption "We did this X years back, but watching it still makes us wanna get up and dance! Gasolina x Bhangra is a [bomb] combo - do you agree?"

This viral video has so far received more than 97,000 likes. The netizens are praising their creativity and is impressed by their moves.

One of the users said, "Woooh...!!.. I just love it !!..Very Energetic.." While another user said, "Any song is bhangra song if you're creative enough."

