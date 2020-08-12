New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Germany will host a large scale singing concert to assess how countries can go back to crowded events amid COVID-19 pandemic. German Scientists have called 4000 to attend a Tim Bendzko concert at a stadium in Leipzig, Germany, on August 22.

As part of a Coronavirus experiment, the concert scheduled for August 22nd will have a mass gathering of participants between 18 and 50-year-old, to collect data about how people move in crowded spaces, their behaviours and movements that may modulate the transmission of contagious COVID-19. As per the Standard Operating Procedures created by the organisers, the concert will somewhat mimic the mass gatherings of pre-pandemic times, however, the mode of social distancing remains the part of SOPs, with the audience seated 1.5 meters away from each other.

 

The volunteered audience will be supposed to wear a sensor around their neck, that will track their movements and the people they come in contact with. According to a report in The Swaddle, the volunteers will be given fluorescent hand-sanitizer upon arrival to mark the surfaces they touch throughout the experiment, and thus will enable the scientists the ability to track the most-touched surfaces with UV light to ascertain the potentially vulnerable spots of virus transmission.

 

"We are trying to find out if there could be a middle way between the old and the new normal that would allow organisers to fit enough people into a concert venue to not make a loss," Stefan Moritz, the head of clinical infectious diseases at the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg, who is coordinating the experiment, told The Guardian.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha