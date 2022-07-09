Gaurav Taneja's Wife Books Metro Coach To Celebrate YouTuber's Birthday With Fans

Happy Birthday, Gaurav Taneja! Popular Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying beast, just turned a year older today (July 9). Taneja enjoys massive popularity with 3.3 million Instagram followers and 7.75 million subscribers on YouTube. Since the YouTuber turned 36 years old today, his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, organised a massive surprise for him.

Earlier this year, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) allowed people to celebrate birthdays in the metro train. People can book an entire coach to organise birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots, and other events in the Noida metro train.

Taking advantage of the situation, Ritu Rathee Taneja booked an entire Noida Metro coach for Saturday to celebrate Gaurav Taneja's birthday. The party took place at Sector 51 Noida Metro Station at 1:30 pm on Saturday, and Ritu asked all Gaurav's subscribers to Join the party and have a meet and greet session with him.

However, Ritu, through an Instagram story also mentioned that they will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a metro given by NMRC. For the unversed, Gaurav was a pilot. However, after his big revelation about Air Asia, the YouTuber had to lose his job. Now, he is a full-time YouTuber, fitness coach, and law student. On the other hand, Ritu Rathee is also a pilot. The couple is blessed with two little daughters named Kiaravi and Chaitravi.

Meanwhile, apart from birthday parties, people can also organise their pre-wedding shoots in the coach of the metro train. The facility will only be available on the Aqua line of Noida Metro.

Back in 2020, the Noida metro launched the initiative to hold events in Noida metro coaches. However, due to Covid-19, the authorities had to put a full stop to the plan.

Noida Metro – Ticket prices for hosting parties

Undecorated coach (static metro) – Rs 5,000

Regular undecorated coach (running metro) – Rs 8,000

Decorated coach (static metro) – Rs 7,000

Decorated coach (running metro) – Rs 10,000