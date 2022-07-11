Gaurav Taneja Shares Hilarious Memes On His Arrest, Thanks Wife For Making His B'day 'Literally Memorable'

Gaurav Taneja on Sunday shared hilarious memes on his Instagram account after his arrest. The popular YouTuber was arrested after an influx of people visited Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday on July 9.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 10:15 AM IST
Image Credits: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's birthday turned into a nightmare when the Noida police on July 9 arrested him after thousands of his fans throng the Noida sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. A day before Gaurav's birthday, his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, invited all their fans and followers to Noida Metro Rail Corporation's sector 51 metro station to celebrate the occasion inside a metro coach. However, the plan went wrong, and soon massive chaos was created, resulting in the arrest of YouTube for violating section 144 of CrPc.

After the entire fiasco, the YouTuber, who is also known as the flying beast, has shared hilarious memes on his Instagram stories. Some of these memes also included Gaurav's wife Ritu, as she was the one who planned the surprise for Gaurav's birthday. These memes will surely make you laugh.

Take a look here:

Apart from those memes, Gaurav also shared a family picture where Ritu along with both his daughters can be seen. Sharing the picture, Gaurav teased Ritu as he wrote, “Thank you all for the lovely wishes. You guys made my day. Also thanks to @riturathee for making it the most memorable birthday. LITERALLY.”

Take a look here:

For the unversed, Gaurav's birthday falls on the 9th of July, and in order to surprise the YouTuber, his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja booked an NMRC metro coach and invited his fans to celebrate the occasion together. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the NMRC allowed people to celebrate birthdays and pre-wedding shoots. However, only 200 people are allowed to attend the event.

Gaurav was arrested on Saturday and was taken to the Noida sector 49 police station for questioning. Later after a few hours, the YouTuber was granted bail.

Gaurav has a YouTube channel named Flying beast with 7.75 million subscribers. The content creator shares daily vlogs based on his day-to-day life.

