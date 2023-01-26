Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast Creates History By Drawing India's Largest Map In Sky In 'Aasman Mein Bharat' Mission | Watch

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast created history by drawing largest Map Of India in the sky in the 'Aasman Mein Bharat' mission.

By Simran Srivastav
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:02 PM IST
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast flew largest Map of India in 'Aasman Mein Bharat' (Image Courtesy: Gaurav Taneja/Instagram)

Gaurav Taneja is one of the most popular YouTubers in India and enjoys a huge fan following. Apart from being a YouTuber, he is also a commercial pilot and fitness expert. On the occasion of Republic Day, Gaurav took part in the 'Aasman Mein Bharat' campaign in which he was going to draw the largest Map Of India in the sky. After completing participating in the campaign, Gaurav revealed that he flew for almost 3 hours and made a 350 km long map.

He wrote, "We created History, the largest map of Bharat. Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a 350 Km long map. Aapke support aur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha."     

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty also reacted to Gaurav's achievement. She wrote, "So proud to see ‘Bharat’ in the sky! Here’s to exploring newer heights. @flyingbeast320 Happy Republic Day!"

Meanwhile, the Rocketry star R Madhavan wrote, "So proud to see Bharat in the sky, to newer heights. @flyingbeast320. Happy Republic Day #AasmanMeinBharat."

Aasman Mein Bharat is the first-ever mission in the history of India in which an Indian would be achieving the first-ever history-making target of creating the largest map of India in the sky.

Gaurav Taneja has 12 years and 6000 years of flying experience. The whole journey of the Aasman Mein Bharat campaign was live-tracked by around 139 crores of Indians on Twitter.

Gaurav Taneja has a family vlogging YouTube channel 'Flying Beast', which has over 7 million subscribers. Apart from the Flying Beast channel, he has two other YouTube channels dedicated to fitness and gaming.

His fitness channel is called 'FitMuscle Tv', which has over 2 million subscribers. Meanwhile, his gaming channel is called 'Rasbhari Ke Papa', which has over 1 million subscribers. Gaurav has also a huge following on Instagram, with over 3 million followers.

