Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Idols Inspired By Ram Charan's RRR And Allu Arjun's Pushpa | In Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi's 2022 celebrations are in full swing across the country. Devotees have brought different types of idols of the elephant-headed deity to their homes to celebrate the ten-day-long Ganesha Festival. Interestingly, many people have chosen to celebrate the festival in a filmy way. Yes, this year the markets are filled with Lord Ganesha idols that have been inspired by a few pop-culture characters.

This year, makers of the Ganpati idol have created Bappa in RRR’s Ram Charan avatar with the same physique, abs, and hair. The Ganpati had that warrior look on his face and fans have been going crazy over this recreation.

Meanwhile, Ganpati idol inspired from Allu Arjun's look from 'Pushpa: The Rise' went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film.

The statue also performed Pushpa's signature hand gesture from the film.

Insane craze of @AlwaysRamCharan.. Demi God For Masses is the right word For RC👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/FbGaE3ej4M — Parota (@THEPAROTA) August 28, 2022

"#GanpatiBappaMorya.Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols," a social media user commented.

"Our Demi God @AlwaysRamCharan With Ganesha Idols !!," wrote another.

However, there's a section of social media users who did not like the idol makers' creativity.

"I think he is lord Ganesha,we are all treating like that only. But y fo people doing these types of things, don't u even know that he is a god... When u r the allu Arjun sir fan please keep it over to u yourself not doing these types of things... ," a netizen tweeted.

"What's this nonsense ????? Wtf man !!! I can't believe this.I know u r fan of allu arjun but what is this man .U r mocking Lord Ganesha," another one wrote.

Talking about, Pushpa: The Rise, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged as a blockbuster. Meanwhile, RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt turned out to be a mega blockbuster at the box office and it earned approximately Rs 1200 crore.