New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Pandemic times have changed the world a lot! The world has grown to encourage less and less human contact and more social distance. Now, this one of a kind restaurant in Noida has taken the level to minimise social contact a little higher by introducing robot waiters! Yes, robots serve food in this Delhi-NCR Eatery instead of waiters.

The Yellow House- Robot Restaurant, situated in sector 104 in Noida, Delhi-NCR has introduced a new and appealing concept of robots as waiters. The Yellow House is a multi-cuisine restaurant which had earlier successfully established three restaurants in Jaipur, before expanding to Noida.

Just Imagine getting your hot and tempting food served by a cute yellow piece of robot, it's just like living in the future. Currently, there are two robots in the restaurant who serve food and attend the tables. Robots are called by the name 'Ruby'

Jishu Anand, who is the owner of The Yellow House- Robot Restaurant, said that "these robots work on artificial intelligence. Data from each table is fed into each robot. As soon as the table number is entered on a phone or a tablet, the robots go up to the table and serve the food," reported India Today.

These robots can function for the entire day with just two to three hours of charging. The robots in the restaurant are yellow in colour and they serve the food to customers with trays built instead of their hands.

Meanwhile, The yellow House - Robot made was firstly opened in Jaipur. After its success, the owner started to open its franchise in different cities. "We have got an amazing response from the Jaipur market, as it is altogether a very new experience for the people of the pink city. Currently, we have three outlets in Jaipur and all are getting amazing responses. Kids especially are enjoying this concept and are visiting the Yellow House quite often," said Harshit Sharma director of Ltc Hospitality that owns The Yellow House, reported economic times.

Posted By: Ashita Singh