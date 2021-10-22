New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: From consuming coffee with lemon to frozen honey challenge, social media platforms these days are flooded with unique trends and challenges. All these trends are a good source of time pass for users. Recently, the frozen honey challenge has taken the internet by storm, as N number of people can be seen attempting the challenge. The trend involves freezing honey in a plastic bottle and then eating it like a Popsicle. The challenge was initially started over tik-tok, after which many influencers over Instagram tried it.



What's everyone take on the latest #viral TikTok trend, #FrozenHoney? My verdict... SO good! pic.twitter.com/ziFn9Q7nKA — Yumna Jawad | Feel Good Foodie (@FeelGoodFoodie) July 29, 2021



The challenge has enthralled many netizens, leading them to attempt it. In the video, it can be seen that first the raw honey is poured into plastic bottle and left to freeze. Some users also added food colours, spicy items like Sriracha and small bits of candies to the honey. Some users have also added boba pearls in the honey to make them taste even more delicious.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooo honey (@frozenhoneyvideos)



The refreshing taste and jelly-like texture of the frozen honey along with the fact that this sweet can be quickly made at home, make this challenge even more addictive and appealing to all sweet lovers. However, according to nutritionists and experts, this frozen honey could lead to some major health issues like raising blood sugar levels creating the risk of diabetes. So, always keep in mind that while trying such interesting and unique food trends, you should not overdo and binge on them as these may create health problems in the long run.

