The guidelines call for proper dressing ‘with special attention to be paid to undergarments’ with only approved undergarments allowed to be worn. Furthermore, the members of Lake Sports Complex are told to bring their garments to the office for ‘approval stamping’.

Chandigarh | Jagran Trending Desk: The best rules are the ones that are tough to read and toughest to follow. The phrase may have attained a catchphrase status in India’s boarding schools but none of those rules could match the ones published by Chandigarh’s Lake Sports Complex. In a circular published August 1, the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex has issued four new guidelines in total in order to maintain the ‘proper decorum in the premises’.

The guidelines call for proper dressing ‘with special attention to be paid to undergarments’ with only approved undergarments allowed to be worn. Furthermore, the members of Lake Sports Complex are told to bring their garments to the office for ‘approval stamping’.

The second point in the published guidelines calls for wearing of proper shoes and personal hygiene with special attention to the washing of socks. The scrutiny of the socks goes on to the point of a ‘smell test’. “Members found wearing foul smelling socks will be fined if they fail the smell test. The same also applies for the body odour,” the circular reads.

Use only permitted bad words: Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex

The circular says that the members lifting heavy weights in Gym make loud sounds. While disallowing the use of foul language, the circular adds that the list of permitted bad words is available with the Sports Complex authorities. “Please use only the permitted bad words,” the circular says.

Those with unshaved legs will be depilated at sight, warn authorities

The circular calls on the gym users wearing shorts to shave their legs in order to ‘preserve the decorum and to avoid unnecessary attention’. “Defaulters will be depilated at sight,” warn the Lake Sports Complex authorities.

The users on micro blogging site laughed their lungs out while extracting the best of the humour, Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex’s circular had in its sentences. Read the funniest reactions.

-Defaulters will be depilated at sight-

Screams fake. Unless it’s real and someone with bizarre fetishes has wrested control of their management 😁 — Tarvinderjit Singh (@tarvinderjit) August 3, 2021

Can someone plz get the approved list of Punjabi cuss words which are allowed in Lake Club coz I can't think beyond the obvious😹😹😹 — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) August 3, 2021

Hilarious 🤣

'depilated at sight'...I can imagine the management team running around with razors to punish the defaulters. — Dee Dee (@dracci) August 3, 2021

I feel bad for whoever is conducting the smell test. — Dr. Aayush Gupta (@aayush387) August 3, 2021

After the post went viral on social media, Anmol Deep, the trainer of Chandigarh Lake Club, said that the notice had not been put out by the management. "Someone must have done this mischief," he said. "We didn't issue this. Somebody must have done this mischief as we remain closed on Monday, we're checking CCTV footage to find out," news agency ANI quoted Anmol Deep as saying.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma