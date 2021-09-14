Met Gala is back and meme fest is on. From Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, we have brought you the funniest memes that flooded the internet.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Met Gala is back and the memes fest on the internet has already begun. Met Gala is the fashion world equivalent of the Oscars and Emmys. The Big fashion night expects all the celebs and stars to bring their A-game in the fashion on the red carpet. The 2021 Met Gala returned on September 13 as a smaller and intimate affair.

However, the biggest fashion nights attract even more memes on various social media sites. Who could forget the sea of memes that surfaced after the Met Gala last year? From Rihanna's gown turned to Pizza to Priyanka's big fuzzy hair. This year's Met Gala was theme was " In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and the looks that stars pulled amazed many.

From Kim Kardashian to Robert Pattison many featured as the star in the memes on Twitter, Insta, and others. Here's a round-up of some of the funniest memes.

Kim Kardashian and her Dementor look from Harry Potter took the meme of the year award as walked the red carpet covered from head to toe in Black.

Kim Kardashian: I now declare the Met Gala Memes '21 Open! pic.twitter.com/4DJJ5IknKp — Ramki (@ramkid) September 14, 2021

kim k dressed up as a dementor from harry potter wig #metgala pic.twitter.com/UQp8Tb9hXw — 🌷 (@cheryIaIoud) September 14, 2021

It is Met Gala and how can there be no Rihanna memes, the singer arrived late and the internet has a lot to say.

Me waiting for the four horsemen of the Met Gala: Rihanna, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, and Katy Perry #MetGala pic.twitter.com/foE8XlEdVy — morgan (@morganpounder) September 14, 2021

rihanna on her way to the met pic.twitter.com/Sb2FxLo5BA — dani ♡ (@runwayrihbackup) September 14, 2021

From people comparing Timothée Chalamet to cook as he appeared in all white to Met Dogs, the netizens have gone crazy.

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE THINKING THIS. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/b2uyd4Qyxs — aloe vera ✡︎ (@aloethereluv) September 13, 2021

The highlight of the whole Met Gala remained when Jason Derulo without a fail, as meme-makers resurfaced his famous stair fall again.

1 minute in and jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the 2021 #MetGala ! #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/e2vtYqEsi7 — Ateez’s DejaVu Out Now! (@yunhospov) September 13, 2021

Netizens even reacted to the very long wait for Met Gala to arrive as it invites the funniest memes ever.

waiting for the upcoming met gala memes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/y5bLKXwlKO — sasa (@cinepoetical) September 13, 2021

The Met Gala memes just keep getting better and better pic.twitter.com/YJGLlhhcXz — TheMonkeyBoy7007 (@Ganeshram7007) September 14, 2021

Hope these memes made you laugh! What are your thoughts on the whole meme shenanigan? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh