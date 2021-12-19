New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It has been two years since the Game of Thrones ended with its promising premise of ‘Winter is Coming’. Well, the ‘Winter is Here’ in North India, where some cities have already recorded their coldest temperatures of this season so far. With 3.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature recorded at Lodhi Road weather station in Delhi, Sunday was the coldest winter morning for the National Capital.

The ‘Dhamaka’ star Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to say ‘Yaar yahan toh bohot thandi hai’ (Bro! It’s too cold in here) while shooting for his film ‘Shehzada’. Kartik was reportedly shooting a sequence at Delhi’ University’s Miranda House College in North campus.

 
 
 
Actress Ameesha Patel also took to Twitter on Sunday, posing with a diet coke ‘in the chilly Delhi winter’. Patel is reportedly shooting for the sequel of 2001-hit romantic period film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. 

Another verified Twitter user shared the ‘gajjak’ savouring habit that Delhiites are so fond of in winters.

A third netizen shared the images and contents of his lunch on a Delhi winter afternoon.

Take a look at other such reactions on Delhi winters.

The weather department said on Sunday that “severe cold” wave conditions are prevailing over parts of North India which will continue till December 21. Foggy days have been forecast for the next six days in National Capital.

