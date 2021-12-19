New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It has been two years since the Game of Thrones ended with its promising premise of ‘Winter is Coming’. Well, the ‘Winter is Here’ in North India, where some cities have already recorded their coldest temperatures of this season so far. With 3.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature recorded at Lodhi Road weather station in Delhi, Sunday was the coldest winter morning for the National Capital.

The ‘Dhamaka’ star Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to say ‘Yaar yahan toh bohot thandi hai’ (Bro! It’s too cold in here) while shooting for his film ‘Shehzada’. Kartik was reportedly shooting a sequence at Delhi’ University’s Miranda House College in North campus.

Actress Ameesha Patel also took to Twitter on Sunday, posing with a diet coke ‘in the chilly Delhi winter’. Patel is reportedly shooting for the sequel of 2001-hit romantic period film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

DELHI .. nothing like a chilled Diet Coke in the chilly DELHI winter .💙💙💋💋❤️❤️🧿🧿 pic.twitter.com/eaDuk8TAhd — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 19, 2021

Another verified Twitter user shared the ‘gajjak’ savouring habit that Delhiites are so fond of in winters.

Winter season in Delhi and I have absolutely zero control on how to stop eating these… pic.twitter.com/xSiI7cVy5f — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) December 18, 2021

A third netizen shared the images and contents of his lunch on a Delhi winter afternoon.

Today's lunch:

Palak saag

Makka & Bajra chapatis with Ghee

Mix vegetables

Mooli Gajar charuri

Banarsi mirch achcar

Gulab jamun

All homemade#SundayVibes#delhiwinter #winter food pic.twitter.com/ZGe9bD5dAt — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) December 19, 2021

Delhi is Arctic cold this evening. Let us all look around for and help those fellow Indians without roof and blanket. Also, other creatures - stray dogs and cats .. pic.twitter.com/QU0rUMNLRD — Narendra Taneja (@NarendraTaneja) December 18, 2021

Delhi Cold level : Don’t need napkins to pick up hot utensils off the stove.



Feeling one with the fire — Siddharth Batra (@siddharth17) December 18, 2021

I m in Delhi rn and it’s so fricking cold here🥶🥶 — Shreya (@panshreyaa) December 18, 2021

Very cold in Delhi, rite time for gajar halwa — Ashwani Gujral (@AshwaniGujral6) December 19, 2021

Delhi winter mornings at Lodhi Garden are ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YmmdbnSwwB — Pratyush Singh (@heyprat) December 18, 2021

it's so cold in delhi, i feel uncomfortable but also so cosy and beautiful — Anushka (@nushxyz) December 18, 2021

Anything to get some sun on cold winter mornings in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/X0ySiAfFEU — Radhika Govindrajan (@r_gov11) December 17, 2021

Whyyy is it sooo cold in Delhi? — p (@pranjalbtweets) December 19, 2021

Delhi NCR today, with cold winter wind blowing. pic.twitter.com/N3rabc2ikh — Arunudoy (@ArunudoyB) December 19, 2021

Delhi cold hits different — नूपुर (@Uninitiated_) December 17, 2021

The weather department said on Sunday that “severe cold” wave conditions are prevailing over parts of North India which will continue till December 21. Foggy days have been forecast for the next six days in National Capital.

