New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: From noodles packed in recycled paper to bread pakoda being served on plates made out of recycled paper, street food being served in recycled containers is not new to us. Recently, a JEE Mains Question Paper made it's way to social media after a Twitter user posted a picture of a plate made out of it. The post triggered funny reactions from everyone, including from students currently preparing for their JEE Mains exam to students recollecting memories of their Kota days.

An user on Twitter by the name, Anurag (@maybe_anurag) shared a picture with the caption, "only Kota things." The post went viral and has so far got 12.6k likes, 744 retweets and 87 quote tweets.

The tweet was not only shared widely but it also got some really funny reactions. From making puns out of the exams name, "One's JEE is someone else's bhuJEEya", to getting excited about sample questions for the IIT paper, "Imagine if this man gets the same question in his mains exam", the internet has used its wit to give quite a clever take on this exam paper-turned-food plate.

An user commented, “made my life complicated” while another wrote, “thanks for the ptsd”. A third user commented, “The only way I’m passing a jee paper is by putting samosa and giving it to someone else.”

Meanwhile, an user wrote, “Legends like me are solving these questions Q7. 75 Q8. 6000 Angstrom or 600 nm” and another user commented, “I wish it had question of finding moment of inertia of plate.”

Earlier in 2019, a video featuring reactions of professors at the University of Melbourne in Australia to JEE question papers went viral on social media. The video was uploaded by Youtuber Tibees which showed various professors and even two ex-IIT students talking about the difficulty level of the exam.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022.

Posted By: Anushka Vats