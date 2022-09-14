From Ironed Shoelaces To Bathtub Only Half Full; Know Peculiar Things About King Charles III

KING CHARLES III has been making headlines ever since he took over the British Crown. People are interested in knowing everything about him. From what he likes to have in his breakfast to what the King does in his free time, the small details never fail to excite people.

Now, a report in the New York Post claims that King Charles "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes".

A 2015 documentary, 'Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm', unveiled the details of the monarch.

Meanwhile, Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana, and also the Queen, revealed that Charles has given precise instructions to iron his shoelaces.

In a conversation with the New York Post, Burrel revealed that King's shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron every morning. "His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid," in a bathtub filled "only half full," he was quoted saying by the New York Post.

He also added that Charles even "has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning."

Moreover, as far as his eating habits and schedule are concerned, he likes healthier options for breakfast. New York Post quoted a former member of the Royal staff - Chef Graham Newbould who said that the King "has a healthier option. He'd have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices," chef Graham Newbould, a former member of the royal staff said."

"Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that's a bit special that he is a bit fussy about," he further added.

Earlier, a video of King Charles III losing his temper over a leaking pen during a signing ceremony on Tuesday, September 13 went viral on social media platforms. The incident took place during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the mourning tour of the United Kingdom on Queen Elizabeth II's death.

“Oh god, I hate this (pen)!” Charles was heard saying in the video, followed by that he stood up and handed the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

(With inputs from agency)