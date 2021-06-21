From 'Dose Tana' to 'Hum vaccine le chuke sanam', netizens suggest hilarious 'vaccine movie titles'
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The COVID-19 cases continue their downward trend in India amid speeding up vaccination rates. India on Sunday inoculated over 69 lakh vaccine doses, with over 28 crore total vaccine doses inoculated till date. The speeding up vaccinations lately reflected on Twitter when netizens started trending the hash tag ‘Vaccine Movie Titles’ (#VaccineMovieTitles). Tweeples came up with hilarious set of names that will definitely tickle your funny bones.
“Dose-tana, Vaccine ke side effects, Vaccine na Milegi Dobara 2 Doses Hun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam,” wrote a user.
The world now knows the answer of ‘Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyu mara’ (Why did Katappa kill Bahubali) but Dose 2: The Conclusion is all which might take us closer to the answer of the question: ‘When will this pandemic end?’.
How would Uday Shetty from the film ‘Welcome’ (2007) would sell the vaccine? Of course, the movie will become ‘Welcome vaccine’ as this user suggests and Uday would say: ‘Aloo lelo, vaccine le lo’.
If Riya was Madhav’s Half Girlfriend in the film and book of the same name, what would you call the person who received just one dose of the vaccine? “Half vaccinated.”
Also, one must become as crazy as Kareena Kapoor was for Hrithik Roshan in the Vaccine movie titled, ‘Main vaccine ki diwani hoon’.
Another user on Twitter suggested a number of Vaccine movie titles, namely, ‘Chennai Vaccine vs China Vaccine’, ‘Vaccine No. 1’, ‘Vaccine ho to Aisi’, ‘Sonu ke Titu ki Vaccine’, ‘Vaccine 2.0’. ‘Maine Vaccination kyun kiya’, ‘My Name is Covishield’ ‘Pati Patni or Vaccine’, ‘Vaccine ka Punchnama’, ‘Vaccination Returns’, ‘Vaccination is Back again’.
Another user wrote the titles: ‘Vaccine Appointment hai Mushkil’, ‘Hum Hai Rahi Dose Ke’, ‘Mr & Mrs Vaccinated’, ‘Jab We Jabbed’.
If this vaccine movie titles’ trend doesn’t motivate you to take your vaccine, what else will? If not already, go get jabbed.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma