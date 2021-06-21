If this vaccine movie titles’ trend doesn’t motivate you to take your vaccine, what else will? If not already, go get jabbed.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The COVID-19 cases continue their downward trend in India amid speeding up vaccination rates. India on Sunday inoculated over 69 lakh vaccine doses, with over 28 crore total vaccine doses inoculated till date. The speeding up vaccinations lately reflected on Twitter when netizens started trending the hash tag ‘Vaccine Movie Titles’ (#VaccineMovieTitles). Tweeples came up with hilarious set of names that will definitely tickle your funny bones.

“Dose-tana, Vaccine ke side effects, Vaccine na Milegi Dobara 2 Doses Hun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam,” wrote a user.

Few good ones so far:



Dose-tana,

Vaccine ke side effects,

Vaccine na Milegi Dobara

2 Doses

Hun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam



Add more guys, tweet with this hashtag



#VaccineMovieTitles — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) June 21, 2021

The world now knows the answer of ‘Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyu mara’ (Why did Katappa kill Bahubali) but Dose 2: The Conclusion is all which might take us closer to the answer of the question: ‘When will this pandemic end?’.

How would Uday Shetty from the film ‘Welcome’ (2007) would sell the vaccine? Of course, the movie will become ‘Welcome vaccine’ as this user suggests and Uday would say: ‘Aloo lelo, vaccine le lo’.

If Riya was Madhav’s Half Girlfriend in the film and book of the same name, what would you call the person who received just one dose of the vaccine? “Half vaccinated.”

Also, one must become as crazy as Kareena Kapoor was for Hrithik Roshan in the Vaccine movie titled, ‘Main vaccine ki diwani hoon’.

Chennai Vaccine vs China Vaccine

Vaccine No. 1

Vaccine ho to Aisi

Sonu ke Titu ki Vaccine

Vaccine 2.0 (for 18+)

Maine Vaccination kyun kiya

My Name is Covishield

Pati Patni or Vaccine

Vaccine ka Punchnama

Vaccination Returns

Vaccination is Back again



Add More#VaccineMovieTitles — Dar🌞 Mistry (@darshanmistry99) June 21, 2021

Another user wrote the titles: ‘Vaccine Appointment hai Mushkil’, ‘Hum Hai Rahi Dose Ke’, ‘Mr & Mrs Vaccinated’, ‘Jab We Jabbed’.

Vaccine Appointment hai Mushkil

Hum Hai Rahi Dose Ke

Mr & Mrs Vaccinated

Jab We Jabbed #VaccineMovieTitles https://t.co/QAQgD6p9kM — Akshat Biyani (@BiyaniAkshat) June 21, 2021

If this vaccine movie titles’ trend doesn’t motivate you to take your vaccine, what else will? If not already, go get jabbed.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma