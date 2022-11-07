From College Drop Out To Owner Of Million Dollar Firm, This Is How Sanjith Became 'Chaiwala'

NOT everyone wants to complete a degree and get placed in a decent company, some dreams are unique like the one of Sanjith Konda House, who chose to become a "Chaiwala" after dropping out from his college.

Sanjith could have completed his Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) from a leading Australian University, but the 22-year-old decided to become a "tea-seller" in Melbourne instead and started 'Dropout Chaiwala', which has now turned into a million (Australian) dollar company in just about a year.

"I came here to study Bachelor in Business Administration at La Trobe University but I failed to complete my course. I became a college drop out and then I wanted my own start-up.

"I was fascinated about tea from childhood and then conceived the idea of Dropout Chaiwala," he was quoted as saying bu the news agency PTI.

He explained how his parents were shocked to know that their son had dropped out of college. "My parents were initially shocked that I had dropped out and then apprehensive that I was planning my own business venture. Melbourne is the world's coffee capital and I was planning to open a tea joint," Sanjith could now afford to smile.

An NRI named Asar believed in his project and decided to become his investor.

While speaking about his business's revenue Sanjith said that their revenue will be touching nearly 1 million AUD (Rs 5.2 crore approx) after tax deductions and paying all overheads in the next month. "The profit should be roughly 20 percent. In Australia, there is the ease of doing business if your ideas are in place," he said.

With an aim of providing locals the taste of Indian tea, he still imports from India.

He also said that 'Bombay Cutting' is quite famous among the Indian community of the place adding that Australians love Indian 'masala chai' and 'pakodas'. The young businessman is soon to open a second outlet in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old also employed Indian students, who do part-time jobs to supplement their incomes.

"At Dropout Chaiwala, while employing people, we don't look at degrees but passion and hard work," said the Andhra man, who hopes to have one outlet of his tea joint in all Australian cities.

Sanjith who is happy to choose chai over a degree now aims to complete his degree in social work. He also wants his mother to visit him and give him feedback on his tea.

