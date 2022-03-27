New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Coming two months for Astro enthusiasts are going to be much exciting as Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Mars, and Saturn, these 5 planets will align at dawn in the April sky. Not just planet alignment but there will be some other exciting events such as the conjunction of Mars and Saturn and the passing of planets close to the earth.

This is the very first celestial parade of the year 2022. Earlier, back in December 2021, a similar kind of planet parade had happened. From March 28 to May 2022, the sky will witness a series of unique events. Here's everything that you need to know about Celestial Parade 2022.

March 28 – The Clustering

On this day the Moon will pass close to the triangle formed by Venus, Mars, and Saturn. All the planets and moon will form a Capricornus constellation while Venus will shine the brightest.

April 1 – Planetary Belt

Something similar to the Orion belt is when three stars align in a line. On this day 3 planets Mars, Saturn, and Venus will roughly form the same figure. The three planets will almost come in a straight line, with Saturn in the middle.

April 5 – Conjunction of Mars and Saturn

On this day people can witness the conjunction of Mars and Saturn as the planet will only be 0°19′ apart in the southeastern pre-dawn sky of April 5. The pair will be close enough to fit within the field of view of a telescope but will also be visible to the n*ked eye or through a pair of binoculars.

April 16-24 – The Alignment

In this period, the angular separation between Mars and Saturn will increase, with Saturn gaining altitude in the dawn sky. April 16-24 will be a good week to see the five planets align. Venus will be the brightest, followed by Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Neptune.

April 24 – The Moon will join the bandwagon

On this day, the moon will join the five planets, Venus Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Neptune to make a planetary alignment.

May 1 – Jupiter – Venus Conjunction

On this day, people will witness the planetary conjunction of the brightest two which are Jupiter and Venus. . They will be just 13.8 arcminutes of each other with an apparent magnitude of -1.96 and -4.

May 12 – Planets Realign

After the Jupiter-Venus conjunction, the five planets will realign, but the order will be Venus, Jupiter, Neptune, Mars, and Saturn. Later Jupiter will form another planetary conjunction with Mars on May 29.

