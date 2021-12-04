New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: December is here and with this, the year is coming to an end. Though the year was all about the COVID-19 pandemic, other things also grabbed the eyeballs of the world. As we have entered the last month of the year, Yahoo has revealed 2021's top newsmakers, events and personalities based on users' daily searches.

As per the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is India's most searched personality of 2021, followed by former Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and late TV actor Sidharth Shukla.

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was also among the top 10 most searched personalities of 2021 due to the drugs-on-cruise case.

Here have a look at the list of Most Searched Personalities of 2021:

1.Narendra Modi 11. Salman Khan 2. Virat Kohli 12. Alia Bhatt 3. Mamata Banerjee 13. Anushka Sharma 4. Sidharth Shukla 14. Sunny Leone 5. Rahul Gandhi 15. Allu Arjun 6. M.S. Dhoni 16. Deepika Padukone 7. Aryan Khan 17. Raj Kundra 8. Kareena Kapoor Khan 18. Puneeth Rajkumar 9. Katrina Kaif 19. Neeraj Chopra 10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas 20. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Talking about newsmakers of 2021, the Farmers' Protest issue has secured the top spot, followed by Aryan Khan, 2021 Union Budget of India and Raj Kundra.

Here have a look at the list of Top Newsmakers of 2021:

1.Farmers’ Protest 6. Mukesh Ambani 2. Aryan Khan 7. West Bengal elections 3. 2021 Union Budget of India 8. Anil Deshmukh 4. Raj Kundra 9. Milkha Singh 5. Black Fungus 10. Afghanistan Crisis

Most Searched Politicians

1.Narendra Modi 6. Nirmala Sitharaman 2.Mamata Banerjee 7. Yogi Adityanath 3.Rahul Gandhi 8. Uddhav Thackeray 4. Arvind Kejriwal 9. Navjot Singh Sidhu 5. Amit Shah 10. Amarinder Singh

Most Searched Male Celebrities

1.Sidharth Shukla 6. Amitabh Bachchan 2. Salman Khan 7. Akshay Kumar 3. Allu Arjun 8. Sushant Singh Rajput 4. Puneeth Rajkumar 9. Shah Rukh Khan 5. Dilip Kumar 10. Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar)

Most Searched Female Celebrities

1.Kareena Kapoor Khan 6. Anushka Sharma 2. Katrina Kaif 7. Sunny Leone 3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas 8. Shilpa Shetty Kundra 4. Alia Bhatt 9. Kangana Ranaut 5. Deepika Padukone 10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Most Searched Sports Personalities (Global and Indian)

1.Virat Kohli 6. Sachin Tendulkar 2. M.S. Dhoni 7. Rohit Sharma 3. Cristiano Ronaldo 8. Sourav Ganguly 4. Lionel Messi 9. PV Sindhu 5. Neeraj Chopra 10. Rishabh Pant

Most Searched Business Person

1.Elon Musk 2. Mukesh Ambani 3. Bill Gates 4. Ratan Tata 5. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Most Searched Cryptocurrency

1.Bitcoin 2. Dogecoin 3. Shiba Inu 4. Ethereum 5. Uniswap

Most Searched Star Kids

1.Aryan Khan 2. Shraddha Kapoor 3. Sara Ali Khan 4. Ananya Panday 5. Janhvi Kapoor

Most Searched Movies, TV Shows and OTT Series

1.Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma 6. Anupama 2.Radha Krishn 7. YOU – Season 3 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8. Godzilla vs. Kong 4. Money Heist – Season 5 9. Squid Game 5. Shershaah 10. The Kapil Sharma Show

Most Searched ‘Fake News’

1. Covid vaccine side effects – Fake news / Misinformation about deaths due to vaccines 2. Coronil – Fake news about coronil being approved by WHO 3. Poonam Pandey – Fake news about her hospitalization after being beaten up by her husband





Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv