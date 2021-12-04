New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: December is here and with this, the year is coming to an end. Though the year was all about the COVID-19 pandemic, other things also grabbed the eyeballs of the world. As we have entered the last month of the year, Yahoo has revealed 2021's top newsmakers, events and personalities based on users' daily searches.
As per the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is India's most searched personality of 2021, followed by former Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and late TV actor Sidharth Shukla.
Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was also among the top 10 most searched personalities of 2021 due to the drugs-on-cruise case.
Here have a look at the list of Most Searched Personalities of 2021:
|1.Narendra Modi
|11. Salman Khan
|2. Virat Kohli
|12. Alia Bhatt
|3. Mamata Banerjee
|13. Anushka Sharma
|4. Sidharth Shukla
|14. Sunny Leone
|5. Rahul Gandhi
|15. Allu Arjun
|6. M.S. Dhoni
|16. Deepika Padukone
|7. Aryan Khan
|17. Raj Kundra
|8. Kareena Kapoor Khan
|18. Puneeth Rajkumar
|9. Katrina Kaif
|19. Neeraj Chopra
|10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|20. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Talking about newsmakers of 2021, the Farmers' Protest issue has secured the top spot, followed by Aryan Khan, 2021 Union Budget of India and Raj Kundra.
Here have a look at the list of Top Newsmakers of 2021:
|1.Farmers’ Protest
|6. Mukesh Ambani
|2. Aryan Khan
|7. West Bengal elections
|3. 2021 Union Budget of India
|8. Anil Deshmukh
|4. Raj Kundra
|9. Milkha Singh
|5. Black Fungus
|10. Afghanistan Crisis
Most Searched Politicians
|1.Narendra Modi
|6. Nirmala Sitharaman
|2.Mamata Banerjee
|7. Yogi Adityanath
|3.Rahul Gandhi
|8. Uddhav Thackeray
|4. Arvind Kejriwal
|9. Navjot Singh Sidhu
|5. Amit Shah
|10. Amarinder Singh
Most Searched Male Celebrities
|1.Sidharth Shukla
|6. Amitabh Bachchan
|2. Salman Khan
|7. Akshay Kumar
|3. Allu Arjun
|8. Sushant Singh Rajput
|4. Puneeth Rajkumar
|9. Shah Rukh Khan
|5. Dilip Kumar
|10. Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar)
Most Searched Female Celebrities
|1.Kareena Kapoor Khan
|6. Anushka Sharma
|2. Katrina Kaif
|7. Sunny Leone
|3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|8. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
|4. Alia Bhatt
|9. Kangana Ranaut
|5. Deepika Padukone
|10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Most Searched Sports Personalities (Global and Indian)
|1.Virat Kohli
|6. Sachin Tendulkar
|2. M.S. Dhoni
|7. Rohit Sharma
|3. Cristiano Ronaldo
|8. Sourav Ganguly
|4. Lionel Messi
|9. PV Sindhu
|5. Neeraj Chopra
|10. Rishabh Pant
Most Searched Business Person
|1.Elon Musk
|2. Mukesh Ambani
|3. Bill Gates
|4. Ratan Tata
|5. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Most Searched Cryptocurrency
|1.Bitcoin
|2. Dogecoin
|3. Shiba Inu
|4. Ethereum
|5. Uniswap
Most Searched Star Kids
|1.Aryan Khan
|2. Shraddha Kapoor
|3. Sara Ali Khan
|4. Ananya Panday
|5. Janhvi Kapoor
Most Searched Movies, TV Shows and OTT Series
|1.Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma
|6. Anupama
|2.Radha Krishn
|7. YOU – Season 3
|3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
|8. Godzilla vs. Kong
|4. Money Heist – Season 5
|9. Squid Game
|5. Shershaah
|10. The Kapil Sharma Show
Most Searched ‘Fake News’
|1. Covid vaccine side effects – Fake news / Misinformation about deaths due to vaccines
|2. Coronil – Fake news about coronil being approved by WHO
|3. Poonam Pandey – Fake news about her hospitalization after being beaten up by her husband
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv