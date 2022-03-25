New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: YouTube is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms in the world. In recent years, the popularity of YouTube has skyrocketed in India. With this, the fan following of many Indian YouTubers has also increased and enabled them to earn massive amounts. Here’s the list of the 5 richest YouTubers of India.

1. Ajey Nagar

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is an Indian YouTuber and streamer and has over 35 million subscribers. According to Business Connect India, CarryMinati has total assets of $3.5 million (Rs 26 crore approx). He makes roasting videos and diss tracks on his YouTube channel.

2. Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most loved YouTubers in India, and his comedy channel 'BB ki Vines' has over 25 million subscribers. He is not just a comedian but also a writer, singer and songwriter. He plays multiple characters in his video like Bhuvan, Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr Hola, Papa Maakichu and Detective Mangloo. His series 'Dhindhora', in which Bhuvan played all these characters, became a massive hit. According to Business Connect India, Bhuvan Bam’s net worth in 2021 was $3 million (Rs 25 crore).

3. Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani’s YouTube channel, named Ashish Chanchlani Vines, has over 27 million subscribers. The relatability in his comedy videos is loved by the viewers. Recently, Ashish attended the premier of Spiderman: No Way Home in LA. He is a big fan of MCU and has also interviewed the star cast of the Avengers. Business Connect India mentioned that Ashish earns approximately $115,000 to $ 180,000 per month.

4. Amit Bhadana

Amit Bhadana has over 23.8 million subscribers on YouTube. One of his videos was featured on YouTube's 2018 Global Top 10 Videos list. Recently, he collaborated with Bollywood actors like Rajesh Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Manoj Bakshi and Manoj Joshi. According to Business Connect India, Amit Bhadana’s total assets are around $5.7 million.

5. Gaurav Chaudhary

Gaurav Chaudhary, also known as Technical Guruji, is an Indian tech YouTuber, who lives in Dubai. His channel has over 22 million subscribers and according to Business Connect India, he has a net worth of $45 million (Rs 326 Crore INR).

Posted By: Simran Srivastav