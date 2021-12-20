New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA has released noises captured by its spacecraft near Jupiter's moon Ganymede. The sounds released by NASA are spooky and frightening to hear at first.

Jupiter's Ganymede is the largest moon of the planet and our solar system and slated to be even bigger than Mercury and has its own magnetic field, something that other moons in the solar system can't boast of.

"This soundtrack is just wild enough to make you feel as if you were riding along as Juno sails past Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades," says physicist Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute, Juno's principal investigator.

Listen to the eerie sound near Jupiter's moon Ganymede here:

"If you listen closely, you can hear the abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a different region in Ganymede's magnetosphere."

NASA's spacecraft Juno has captured the amazing sound and it earlier captured Ganymede's electromagnetic waves which NASA transposed into the sounds of solar system.

As per scientists, Juno flew down as low as 1,038 kilometers (645 miles) from the moon's surface, at a relative velocity of 67,000 kilometers per hour (41,600 mph).

"It is possible the change in the frequency shortly after the closest approach is due to passing from the nightside to the dayside of Ganymede," says physicist and astronomer William Kurth of the University of Iowa.

Juno is a NASA space probe orbiting the planet Jupiter. It was built by Lockheed Martin and is operated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on 5 August 2011 UTC, as part of the New Frontiers program. Juno entered a polar orbit of Jupiter on 5 July 2016 UTC, to begin a scientific investigation of the planet. After completing its mission, Juno will be intentionally deorbited into Jupiter's atmosphere.

