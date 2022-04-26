New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk has finally acquired the microblogging site, Twitter, for around USD 44 billion at late night on Monday. “The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing. The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders,” announced Bret Taylor, Twitter’s Independent Board Chair.

After Elon acquired Twitter he shared a Tweet and gushed about free speech for all and wrote, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement released by Twitter.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."

He also said in a tweet, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means."

Of course, the internet opinion on the matter is divided as ever. Some users are happy that Elon Musk has acquired Twitter Inc while others are worried about all the suspended accounts, the Chinese government and other consequences.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

I can see you are leaving Twitter 🐦 hasta la vista baby 👋 Freedom of Speech to the moon🚀and back🤣🤣#ElonMuskBuyTwitter #RIPTwitter #ElonMusk #leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/YFonbIYQnn — Regina Almeida (@AlmydaRegina) April 25, 2022

I’m not #leavingtwitter I wanna stick around to see the train wreck pic.twitter.com/ctn9sBYApz — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 25, 2022

Another hilariously said, finally he owns and affords something that is built by Elon Musk. While other are trending LeavingTwitter.

One user raised a big question on why these Big Techies have so much power in their hands. Nina Turner wrote, "Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, nor Mark Zuckerberg should have this much wealth, power and influence. Break up big tech."

The publicly traded firm will now become a private company owned by Musk, who negotiated a purchase price of $54.20 per-share, Twitter said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh