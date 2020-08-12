Like Earth, there is no identifiable plate tectonics in the Red planet, making scientists believe that its geological history is preserved in a rather evolutionary mode.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The planetary history of Mars, the dried up immediate space neighbour of Earth and the hotspot of huge Astrophysical curiousity for the space agencies across the world, has started coming out layer-by-layer. Thanks to a 2018-NASA mission -- Insight Mars Lander -- the data collected from Red planet's seismic activities is directing the scientists to a conclusion which many thought was far-fetched not too long ago.

The anatomy of Mars' surface has been concluded to be similar to that of Earth's. A seismometer attached on NASA's Insight Lander, detected over 170 vibrations on the surface of red planet known as the Marsquakes (much like our Earth's Earthquakes) from February to September 2019.

The data collected from these surface rumblings reveal the subsurface boundaries of Mars, right from its crust to the core. And the boundaries have been identified to be similar to that of Earth, indicating that not too long ago in astrophysical timeline, the Red planet's surface supported life and lifelines much like its blue neighbour.

Subsurface zones of Mars, as identified by Insight Lander

The first subsurface transition zone of Mars was found just 35 km below the lander, indicating the transition between crust and mantle, which is incredibly close to that of Earth. Earth's mantle is located 40 km below its surface.

The second subsurface transition zone between the upper mantle and lower mantle, which has been idenyified at a depth of 1,110-1,170 km. This is where the difference comes, as Earth's upper mantle to lower mantle transition takes place between 650 km to 2900 km.

According to a report on Extremetech website, above this cutoff, magnesium iron silicates form olivine. Below the transition, they are further compressed into a mineral called wadsleyite.

‘Mars History is mostly preserved’: Researchers

Like Earth, there is no identifiable plate tectonics in the Red planet, making scientists believe that its geological history is preserved in a rather evolutionary mode.

“In the absence of plate tectonics on Mars, its early history is mostly preserved compared with Earth,” co-author Sizhuang Deng of the study on Insight Lander's findings said in the statement. “The depth estimates of Martian seismic boundaries can provide indications to better understand its past as well as the formation and evolution of terrestrial planets in general,” he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta