New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The unlikely, unexpected showdown on Thursday gave enough fodder to netizens on Twitter as a war of words unfolded between actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. However, reacting to Kangana's tweet where she allegedly called the aged mother of a farmer as wager labour of Rs 100, angry youth from Ludhiana has now conducted a mock brain surgery of Tanu Weds Manu actress on Friday evening.

A video of the mock brain surgery is doing rounds on the internet in which the Lok Insaf Party (LIP) leader is conducting a brain surgery of the actress. After doing the operation of the dummy, he said that the operation ha turned out to be successful and he further claimed that they found bhoosa inside her brain during the surgery.

In the video, it is seen that an ‘ Operation Theatre: Brain Surgery of Kangana Ranaut' has been made up in which the dummy is lying down and is covered with a white sheet. On the white sheet, people have sticked the photos of Kangana Ranaut and they are performing brain surgery on her.

After seeing Kangana's latest antics on Twitter, we just had to conduct a surgical operation to see if there's a brain in her head. We were shocked to find what's in there! pic.twitter.com/d3o2AgCmlV — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) December 4, 2020

After this, LIP leaders distributed laddoos as the operation was successful and they further said that the actress should be ashamed of making such derogatory remarks about one's mother who left her home and is sitting with their children to fight for their rights.

The vice president of LIP in Punjab, Gurkarann Tinna said that they performed “surgery” of brain of bollywood actress to find out what is in her mind that she made such derogatory remarks about their mothers.

He further added that this time Kangana has crossed the limits by tweeting such comment on social media.

