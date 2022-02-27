New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many of the citizens of the country joined the military services to serve Ukraine and fight Russians. While the entire world is still shocked by the audacity of Russia, many countries are offering help to the nation standing on their feet. As the people of Ukraine have taken up arms, a beauty contest winner former Miss Grand Ukraine also joined the army to fight Russians.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Former Miss Grand, who represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, uploaded a couple of photos where she can be seen carrying arms.

She shared many Instagram posts with hashtags #prayforukraine #stopwar #staystrong #handsoffukraine."

In another picture she posted, soldiers could be seen walking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she called “a true and strong leader.”

Anastesiia Instagram's story highlights are dedicated to the service of the nation as she is spreading awareness and information about the invasion and situation of the country.

Prior to this, Miss Grand Ukraine had shared about her family and roots on Instagram and wrote, "basically formed as a child of WW2."

Meanwhile, Anastasiia had also added that Russians were fighting against Nazi Germany during World War II, but now she is heartbroken to see how Russia has turned against Ukraine.

Anastasiia is a marketing and management graduate from Slavistik University in Kyiv. She also speaks five languages and has worked as a translator.

