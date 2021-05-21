93-yr-old Jyotsna was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on May 14 for COVID-19 treatment and passed away two days later. Read on to know what her granddaughter said.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: 'Gandarpan' a non-profit organization in West Bengal told that a Jyotsna Bose has become the first woman in India to donate her body for COVID-19 research. Yes, the NGO that makes pathological autopsy available for people, informed about this 93-year-old woman.

Her granddaughter Dr. Tista Basu told PTI, "The pathological autopsy of my grandmother was conducted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. Hers is the first female body in the country donated for a pathological autopsy following her death due to COVID-19." She further added that Jyotsna Bose had already pledged her body to 'Gandarpan' a decade ago.

93-yr-old Jyotsna was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on May 14 for COVID-19 treatment and passed away two days later.

You will be surprised to know that she wasn't only a former trade union leader but had also taken part in the popular All India Post and Telegraph Strike which happened in 1946. Jyotsna Bose who was born in 1927 in Chittagong (now Bangladesh), failed to complete her studies due to financial crisis in family and started working as an operator with British Telephones.

Meanwhile, talking about the people who donated their bodies for COVDI-19 research, Jytosna wasn't the only person to do so. Apart from her the first person to donate his body for the research was the founder of 'Gandarpan' organization Brojo Roy. On the other hand, the one who donated his body after Jyotsna was Dr. Biswajit Chakravorty who was an ophthalmologist.

Late Jyotsna Bose has another granddaughter who tweeted and shared her last respects for her grandmother. She even mentioned that she'd like to carry forward her legacy. Her tweet gathered much attention and people praised her late grandmother's decision.

One of the users even termed the deceased woman as 'superwoman granny.'

