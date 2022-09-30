Food Blogger Tries Out Butter Chicken Ice Cream With Green Chutney; Internet Can't Digest | Watch

THE internet is flooded with bizarre food combinations. Every time we scroll through social media platforms, someone is either making chocolate maggi or eating watermelon pizza.

While some combinations are really tempting, there is always something bizarre that leaves the netizens in disgust. From dal makhani ice-cream roll to rooh afza golgappa, this food combination is now a new experiment with butter chicken.

The latest video has been creating a sensation on social media and was shared by an Instagram user, foodvoodindia. The butter chicken ice cream fusion is being served at Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi.

The video goes along with the caption that reads, "Would you try this BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM?" An audio also plays along with the video that says, "We tried butter chicken ice cream. It is made from butter chicken puree and served with spicy green chutney. Would you dare to try this butter chicken ice cream?"

Ever since the video was shared, it has garnered 3,697 likes and more than 1,64,000 views. While some netizens are looking forward to try this, some really seem frustrated asking the chef to stop being innovative. "why do you want to be so innovative? (Bhai Itna innovative Kyu karna hai)," asked a user. "What the fu*k is this murder???😭😭...I don't understand who got murdered here...the ice cream...or the butter chicken??" said a second user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodvoodindia | Aman & Chhavi (@foodvoodindia)

"Not at all. I respect fusion. However, THIS... This is as obnoxious as it gets. Milk and chicken pureed. Cosmos! Save us. I was a hardcore non-vegetarian but it's high time we realize. We don't have moral rights to kill an animal or drink animal's milk, only their babies and dogs, etc. have right on that milk. Try plant or nut milk instead," wrote a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Either I leave eating butter chicken or ice cream any one , how crazy man that's too much experimenting and just ruining the authenticity of the real dishes."

However, this is not the first time that a video like this has attracted social media users. Earlier, an Instagram user with the name tonguetwisters shared a video of Gulab jamun chaat. many users really seemed interested in trying out the fusion and asked for the location of the shop.