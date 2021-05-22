Shashi Tharoor used two words, 'floccinaucinihilipilification' and 'procrustean', out of which one is not less than a tongue twister.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is a man of words and never fails to woo the netizens with his unpronounceable English words. Recently, he once again sent Twitterati running to their dictionaries after banter with Telangana Rashtra Samiti(TRS), working president KTR over COVID-19 medicine names. Showcasing his extraordinary command over the English language, Tharoor used two words, 'floccinaucinihilipilification' and 'procrustean', out of which one is not less than a tongue twister.

Taking to Twitter, KTR posted several names of COVID-19 medicine and wrote that he suspects Shashi Tharoor is behind the names of these medicines. Responding to his tweet, Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, "Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean...."

Here have a look:

Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean.... https://t.co/YrIFSoVquo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 21, 2021

According to the Oxford dictionary, 'floccinaucinihilipilification' is a noun and means “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless". While another word, 'procrustean', is an adjective that means "(especially of a framework or system) enforcing uniformity or conformity without regard to natural variation or individuality."

As soon as Shashi Tharoor dropped the tweet, netizens were left scratching their heads. Bombarding his comment section, they joked about how difficult it is to pronounce the word.

One of the users wrote, "Feeling slightly guilty of not able to pronounce floccinaucinihilipilification"

Feeling slightly guilty of not able to pronounce floccinaucinihilipilification @ShashiTharoor @KTRTRS — Preeti Kaushik Banerjee (@PreetiKBanerjee) May 21, 2021

While another wrote, "Even dictionary is updated regularly based on what @ShashiTharoor talks. I wonder how he memorize these words and use it accurately"

Even dictionary is updated regularly based on what @ShashiTharoor talks. I wonder how he memorize these words and use it accurately — George Mathew (@georgejottu) May 20, 2021

"With all due respect sir, imagine while arguing we have to wait for few seconds to finish that word and look at Google, get the meaning and go back to the debate .. meanwhile the heat will get settled and things would look funnier," wrote another user

With all due respect sir, imagine while arguing we have to wait for few seconds to finish that word and look at Google, get the meaning and go back to the debate .. meanwhile the heat will get settled and things would look funnier. — Ann (@Greeshma143) May 21, 2021

Well, this is not the first time Shashi Tharoor has used 'floccinaucinihilipilification'. Earlier, during the promotion of his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister,' he described it as, “more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv