Flight Attendant Finds Snake Head Served In Airline Meal | Watch

In a shocking incident, a flight attendant from an airline with operations in Turkey has claimed to have found a severed snake head in her meal.

According to the reports, the incident happened on a SunExpress flight from Ankara in Turkey to Dusseldorf in Germany on July 21. The incident came to light when a member of the cabin crew informed that while they were having their crew lunch, they found a little snake's head hidden among the potatoes and veggies. A video of the incident also went viral on the internet.

In the video, the claimed head of the reptile can be seen in the middle of the tray. An investigation has been called following the incident and the airline's agreement with the food supplier has been suspended since then.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline’s flight meals.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline's flight meals.

"With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience," the airline said as quoted by the Independent.

“We would like to inform you that the allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject,” it added.

Meanwhile, the catering company that provided the food has passionately denied it saying that it could have originated from their facilities. As per the media reports, the Sancak Inflight Service mentioned that it “did not provide any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking”. Additionally, the company also claimed that since its meal are cooked at 280 degrees Celsius, the relatively fresh-looking snake head must have been added after the fact.