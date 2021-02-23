The chaat guy who caught everyone's attention was a man with orange frizzy hair. The Internet exploded with hilarious memes on him as soon as the video went viral. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The famous fight video of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh's busy town Baraut is doing rounds on the internet and how. A clip is almost a minute long and features a clash between two groups of street food shop owners who are seen hitting each other with bamboo sticks. They got into a brawl due to an argument for customers which took a violent form and people started beating eachother up.

After ‘Battle of Panipat’, lets Introduce ‘Battle of Baghpat’ in the syllabus now. #Baghpat pic.twitter.com/sV2Z58B17T — Sanjeev🌈 (@sanjeevkumar__) February 23, 2021

Although many people are seen running, fighting, and beating in the video, but the guy who caught everyone's attention was a man with orange frizzy hair. As soon as the video went crazily viral online, the man started getting attention from the memers and they did what they are best at. Creating hilarious memes. Yes, the internet exploded with funny reactions and memes on his funny-looking hairstyle and he started trending with the name of 'Chaat Guy'.

We live in a society where.. pic.twitter.com/o5QwJrdqou — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 22, 2021

One user wrote,#Baghpat ke baal wale chacha is officially a new Star of @WWE & @WWEIndia pls take a lesson from him

#Baghpat ke baal wale chacha is officially a new Star of @WWE & @WWEIndia pls take a lesson from him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qPJZmlYK1x — Lone Wolf 🦊 (@theaniket001) February 22, 2021

As per reports, the man rarely cuts his hair and even if he does, it happens in a gap of two years. He immerses them in the river Ganga in Haridwar as the Chaat guy is a bhakt of Sai Baba.

What you order vs what you get pic.twitter.com/SAfZ4iCDUG — 0110 (@zZoker) February 22, 2021

-Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/LtG6d2yB9Q — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the fight according to ANI, the fight between the two groups of chaat shop owners broke out as they were trying to attract customers and started arguing to make the customer come to their respective shops. A police official told ANI, "Eight people have arrested and action is being taken."

Well, coming back to the Twitter user memes on the Chaat guy, what are your thoughts about the hilarious reactions? Do let us know

