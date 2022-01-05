New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In an attempt to be saved from a arrange marriage, a bachelor from the UK has gone viral. This man looking for a suitable wife and a love marriage put up a billboard ad with his own photo on the streets of London and Birmingham. After watching the unusual ad people walking or driving past it was amused.

Muhammad Malik, the man on the billboard pleaded all to, “Save him from an arranged marriage.” Accompanying the young bearded man, wearing a black skull cap, was a link to a website titled ‘Find Malik a Wife’.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur from London has set up a website called 'Findmalikawife.com' and bought several advertising spaces to put up his ads in Birmingham as he considers Birmingham his second home.

you have to respect the hustle.



marriage CVs are the past. marriage billboard ads are the future.https://t.co/2YmxlTPCdb pic.twitter.com/Ul6IYHywCP — Hamzah (@hamzah2506) January 2, 2022

"I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!" he clarifies on his website.

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen. I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants,” the 29-year-old added.

However, the young man isn't against the idea of arranged marriage but he claims that " I just want to try and find on my own first". “I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages,” the man said.

He further claimed that eversince he put up the billboard he has received many responses. "I haven't had the time to look through yet," he told BBC. "I need to set some time aside - I hadn't thought this part through."

Muhammad also admitted that he tried online dating and in an eager attempt even asked his 'Rishta Aunties' to find a girl for him but things didn't go the way he wanted. "I’m Pakistani Desi, so the first thing we’re told about is the power of the aunties. But that method didn’t work out”.

"I'm creative and love doing the most random and absurd things," he said, and revealed that actually this idea of literally advertising himself was given by a friend. The billboards will stay up till January 14.

Posted By: Ashita Singh