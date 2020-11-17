A doctor has come up with a mindblowing hack to resolve this issue for the people who wears glasses, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, the one thing which became our necessity is a face mask, but, for someone who wears spectacles, it has rather become a problem. Wearing masks and glasses at the same time is difficult as the heat of your breath makes the glasses foggy and the vision becomes unclear.

Till now, people are solving this problem with regular cleaning of glasses, but now, a doctor has come up with a mindblowing hack to resolve this issue for the people who wears glasses.

Daniel M Heiferman posted the video on Twitter in which he shared the genius hack that can help you prevent your mask from fogging your glasses. For this amazing hack, all you need is a bandaid and you just need to cover it half on your nose and a half on the mask.

He said in the video, "If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple bandaid does wonders. Learned it in the OR. Feel free to share, it may save lives!"

If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple bandaid does wonders. Learned it in the OR.



Feel free to share, it may save lives! pic.twitter.com/RBG8JGUzFS — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 12, 2020

He further explained, "Put the cotton part of the bandaid on the bridge of your nose with half of it on the mask and half on your face. With the cotton on the bridge, I found my nose didn’t get irritated after many days of use like other tapes would."

After watching the video, one of the users wrote, "I am today years old." Another wrote, "I have also found that tucking the mask under the bottom of the glasses helps as well. But this bandaid idea is great. Thanks."

The netizens were left amazed after watching this hack and the video has so far received more than 1.70 lakh likes.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma