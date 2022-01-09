New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Google is celebrating educator and feminist icon Fatima Sheikh today on her 191st birth anniversary as it paid her a tribute with a doodle on its homepage. Fatima Sheikh is considered to be India's first Muslim woman teacher who alongside fellow pioneers and social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, co-founded the Indigenous Library in 1848.

Fatima Sheikh was born today, that is January 9, in the year 1831 in Pune. She is one of the founding members of India's first schools for girls.

Sheikh lived with her Brother Usman and they opened their home to the Phule's after the couple was evicted for attempting to educate people in lower castes. Sheikh had met Savitribai Phule while both were enrolled at a teacher training institution run by Cynthia Farrar, an American missionary.

She also educated Dalit children and the three took charge of spreading education among the downtrodden communities.

As a lifelong champion of this movement for equality, Sheikh went door-to-door to invite the downtrodden in her community to learn at the Indigenous Library and escape the rigidity of the Indian caste system.

She met great resistance from the dominant classes who attempted to humiliate those involved in the Satyashodhak movement, but Sheikh and her allies persisted.

Although Sheikh’s story has been historically overlooked, the Indian government shone new light on her achievements in 2014 by featuring her profile in Urdu textbooks alongside other trailblazing Indian educators.

It takes a woman and her unflinching will 💪 to bring about reform in the face of resistance.



Our #GoogleDoodle, celebrating the 191st birthday of #FatimaSheikh, honours her efforts to educate the underprivileged community 💗 Know more: https://t.co/GhSDhFMO6X. pic.twitter.com/Xyg1UBSgP9 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 9, 2022

Earlier on January 3rd, Google marked the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule who is considered as first woman teacher of India ever.

