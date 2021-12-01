New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The wedding season is upon us and everywhere you go you can spot weddings happening and people all decked up in pretty outfits. While Women, in particular, adorn themselves in pretty sarees that can be worn with different designs of blouses.

But have you heard of a 'Mehendi Blouse'? Yes, recently a woman in a video gone viral was seen wearing a Mehendi blouse.

In the video, the woman is adorning a white chikankari saree with beautiful Mehendi blouses. For the unversed, Mehendi is a tattoo that is created with henna and water paste, and a Mehendi blouse covers the body of a person like a blouse with decorative patterns on it.

The intricate henna design was shaped like a blouse all over her torso.

Take a look at the viral video here:

“Henna blouse. What’s next?” read the caption of the post. After the video went viral on Instagram, it racked up more than 1.23 lakh views and Netizens were not impressed with the woman's style statement.



“Mehendi lagana sikhna padega,” a user said and a second user said, said, "Fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi ??? Kuch to sharam karo." Another commented, "Lol… i mean ok… but why though?!" Yet another joked, "How to save silai ka pesa."

Another user commented, “Bruh, I couldn’t tell till I read the caption.”

“Henna Kurti next Aunty Ji?,” speculated one user as he was curious what absurd thing can go viral next.

What are your thoughts on this Mehendi Blouse? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh